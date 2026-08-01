xCREDI Price Today

The live xCREDI (XCREDI) price today is $ 0.01602742, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCREDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01602742 per XCREDI.

xCREDI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 416,714, with a circulating supply of 26.00M XCREDI. During the last 24 hours, XCREDI traded between $ 0.01571678 (low) and $ 0.01607699 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.143297, while the all-time low was $ 0.01339089.

In short-term performance, XCREDI moved +0.25% in the last hour and +7.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.94K.

xCREDI (XCREDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 416.71K$ 416.71K $ 416.71K Volume (24H) $ 36.94K$ 36.94K $ 36.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 416.71K$ 416.71K $ 416.71K Circulation Supply 26.00M 26.00M 26.00M Total Supply 26,000,000.0 26,000,000.0 26,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of xCREDI is $ 416.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.94K. The circulating supply of XCREDI is 26.00M, with a total supply of 26000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 416.71K.