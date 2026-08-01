XCoin Price Today

The live XCoin (BEXC) price today is $ 0.344045, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEXC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.344045 per BEXC.

XCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 240,230, with a circulating supply of 700.29K BEXC. During the last 24 hours, BEXC traded between $ 0.345013 (low) and $ 0.349355 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371225, while the all-time low was $ 0.192869.

In short-term performance, BEXC moved -1.11% in the last hour and -3.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 567.19K.

XCoin (BEXC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 240.23K$ 240.23K $ 240.23K Volume (24H) $ 567.19K$ 567.19K $ 567.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.46M$ 51.46M $ 51.46M Circulation Supply 700.29K 700.29K 700.29K Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XCoin is $ 240.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 567.19K. The circulating supply of BEXC is 700.29K, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.46M.