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The live XCoin price today is 0.344045 USD.BEXC market cap is 240,230 USD. Track real-time BEXC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live XCoin price today is 0.344045 USD.BEXC market cap is 240,230 USD. Track real-time BEXC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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XCoin Price (BEXC)

Unlisted

1 BEXC to USD Live Price:

$0.340584
$0.340584$0.340584
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
XCoin (BEXC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:04:54 (UTC+8)

XCoin Price Today

The live XCoin (BEXC) price today is $ 0.344045, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEXC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.344045 per BEXC.

XCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 240,230, with a circulating supply of 700.29K BEXC. During the last 24 hours, BEXC traded between $ 0.345013 (low) and $ 0.349355 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.371225, while the all-time low was $ 0.192869.

In short-term performance, BEXC moved -1.11% in the last hour and -3.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 567.19K.

XCoin (BEXC) Market Information

$ 240.23K
$ 240.23K$ 240.23K

$ 567.19K
$ 567.19K$ 567.19K

$ 51.46M
$ 51.46M$ 51.46M

700.29K
700.29K 700.29K

150,000,000.0
150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XCoin is $ 240.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 567.19K. The circulating supply of BEXC is 700.29K, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.46M.

XCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.345013
$ 0.345013$ 0.345013
24H Low
$ 0.349355
$ 0.349355$ 0.349355
24H High

$ 0.345013
$ 0.345013$ 0.345013

$ 0.349355
$ 0.349355$ 0.349355

$ 0.371225
$ 0.371225$ 0.371225

$ 0.192869
$ 0.192869$ 0.192869

-1.11%

-0.59%

-3.03%

-3.03%

Price Prediction for XCoin

XCoin (BEXC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BEXC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XCoin (BEXC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of XCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price XCoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BEXC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking XCoin Price Prediction.

What is XCoin (BEXC)

XCoin (BEXC) is the native utility token of the ByteXC ecosystem, which consists of a centralized exchange network (Byte Exchange), an on-chain infrastructure layer (ByteChain), an ecosystem access and tier system (BytePad), and supporting user-facing platforms such as Kupr. BEXC is designed to function across exchange operations, ecosystem incentives, staking and liquidity mining programs, and on-chain utilities. The token serves as a unifying economic layer that enables coordinated interaction between centralized exchange services, blockchain infrastructure, and ecosystem participation mechanisms within the ByteXC network.

The project focuses on building a multi-layer crypto ecosystem where BEXC operates as a shared utility asset across Byte Exchange, ByteChain, BytePad, and related platforms. On Byte Exchange, BEXC is used for trading fee discounts, liquidity mining, staking programs, and internal settlement mechanisms across the ByteXC exchange network. ByteChain uses BEXC as its native coin for on-chain operations, transactions, and infrastructure-level utility. BytePad provides tier-based ecosystem access, airdrop eligibility, and participation mechanisms linked to BEXC usage. The project aims to align token utility directly with platform activity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XCoin (BEXC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About XCoin

What is the live trading price of XCoin today?

The current trading price of XCoin stands at ₦467.38257142069411100000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for BEXC?

BEXC recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for XCoin?

In the last 24 hours, XCoin has seen a price movement of -0.59%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has XCoin traded in today?

Within the past day, XCoin fluctuated between ₦468.69759221487868540000 and ₦474.59616689292560900000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XCoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:04:54 (UTC+8)

XCoin (BEXC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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