Xcellar Price Today

The live Xcellar (XCL) price today is $ 0, with a 3.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XCL.

Xcellar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,365, with a circulating supply of 934.12M XCL. During the last 24 hours, XCL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0324925, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XCL moved +0.23% in the last hour and +22.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Xcellar (XCL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.37K$ 32.37K $ 32.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.37K$ 32.37K $ 32.37K Circulation Supply 934.12M 934.12M 934.12M Total Supply 934,119,944.760922 934,119,944.760922 934,119,944.760922

The current Market Cap of Xcellar is $ 32.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XCL is 934.12M, with a total supply of 934119944.760922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.37K.