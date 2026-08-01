XCAD Network Price Today

The live XCAD Network (XCAD) price today is $ 0, with a 1.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XCAD.

XCAD Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,772, with a circulating supply of 194.82M XCAD. During the last 24 hours, XCAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XCAD moved -- in the last hour and -14.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.78.

XCAD Network (XCAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.77K$ 22.77K $ 22.77K Volume (24H) $ 9.78$ 9.78 $ 9.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.77K$ 22.77K $ 22.77K Circulation Supply 194.82M 194.82M 194.82M Total Supply 194,817,990.5915661 194,817,990.5915661 194,817,990.5915661

The current Market Cap of XCAD Network is $ 22.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.78. The circulating supply of XCAD is 194.82M, with a total supply of 194817990.5915661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.77K.