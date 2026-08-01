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The live xBONZO price today is 0.01038694 USD.XBONZO market cap is 406,991 USD. Track real-time XBONZO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live xBONZO price today is 0.01038694 USD.XBONZO market cap is 406,991 USD. Track real-time XBONZO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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xBONZO Price (XBONZO)

Unlisted

1 XBONZO to USD Live Price:

$0.01036248
$0.01036248$0.01036248
+1.87%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
xBONZO (XBONZO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:04:15 (UTC+8)

xBONZO Price Today

The live xBONZO (XBONZO) price today is $ 0.01038694, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current XBONZO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01038694 per XBONZO.

xBONZO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 406,991, with a circulating supply of 39.18M XBONZO. During the last 24 hours, XBONZO traded between $ 0.01008009 (low) and $ 0.01072929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02689967, while the all-time low was $ 0.00611874.

In short-term performance, XBONZO moved +0.29% in the last hour and +20.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 120.86.

xBONZO (XBONZO) Market Information

$ 406.99K
$ 406.99K$ 406.99K

$ 120.86
$ 120.86$ 120.86

$ 406.99K
$ 406.99K$ 406.99K

39.18M
39.18M 39.18M

39,182,900.99123968
39,182,900.99123968 39,182,900.99123968

The current Market Cap of xBONZO is $ 406.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 120.86. The circulating supply of XBONZO is 39.18M, with a total supply of 39182900.99123968. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 406.99K.

xBONZO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01008009
$ 0.01008009$ 0.01008009
24H Low
$ 0.01072929
$ 0.01072929$ 0.01072929
24H High

$ 0.01008009
$ 0.01008009$ 0.01008009

$ 0.01072929
$ 0.01072929$ 0.01072929

$ 0.02689967
$ 0.02689967$ 0.02689967

$ 0.00611874
$ 0.00611874$ 0.00611874

+0.29%

+0.67%

+20.91%

+20.91%

Price Prediction for xBONZO

xBONZO (XBONZO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XBONZO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
xBONZO (XBONZO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of xBONZO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price xBONZO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XBONZO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking xBONZO Price Prediction.

What is xBONZO (XBONZO)

Bonzo Finance is The Liquidity Layer of Hedera — an open source, non-custodial DeFi protocol in the Hedera ecosystem, offering access to lending, borrowing, staking, yield strategy vaults, bridging, and more.

xBONZO is a a liquid receipt token, received when users single-sided stake BONZO. The ratio of xBONZO-BONZO began at 1:1 and increases over time as the staking mechanism automatically compounds via distributions from community rewards treasury and the protocol's automated BONZO buyback mechanism, with funds sourced from protocol fee generation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About xBONZO

What is the current market price of XBONZO?

It's currently valued at ₦14.1105806693672760520000, reflecting a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does xBONZO have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, XBONZO shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for XBONZO?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of XBONZO. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for xBONZO?

It has traded between ₦13.6937272285661018220000 and ₦14.5756605959055911820000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of XBONZO on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated XBONZO is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About xBONZO

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:04:15 (UTC+8)

xBONZO (XBONZO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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