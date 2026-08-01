xBONZO Price Today

The live xBONZO (XBONZO) price today is $ 0.01038694, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current XBONZO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01038694 per XBONZO.

xBONZO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 406,991, with a circulating supply of 39.18M XBONZO. During the last 24 hours, XBONZO traded between $ 0.01008009 (low) and $ 0.01072929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02689967, while the all-time low was $ 0.00611874.

In short-term performance, XBONZO moved +0.29% in the last hour and +20.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 120.86.

xBONZO (XBONZO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 406.99K$ 406.99K $ 406.99K Volume (24H) $ 120.86$ 120.86 $ 120.86 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 406.99K$ 406.99K $ 406.99K Circulation Supply 39.18M 39.18M 39.18M Total Supply 39,182,900.99123968 39,182,900.99123968 39,182,900.99123968

The current Market Cap of xBONZO is $ 406.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 120.86. The circulating supply of XBONZO is 39.18M, with a total supply of 39182900.99123968. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 406.99K.