Xavier Price (XAVIER)
The live Xavier (XAVIER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAVIER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XAVIER.
Xavier currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 43,827, with a circulating supply of 989.97M XAVIER. During the last 24 hours, XAVIER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, XAVIER moved -2.68% in the last hour and -11.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Xavier is $ 43.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XAVIER is 989.97M, with a total supply of 989966233.917673. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.83K.
-2.68%
-0.22%
-11.10%
-11.10%
In 2040, the price of Xavier could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"You can't delete greatness from history once it's become an icon" is how crypto X is framing Pakalu Papito, the fictional Indian convenience store clerk whose absurdist joke tweets dominated 2013–2018, now that the account is back on X running its own coin. Based on WEB2 (Facebook) and the old Twitter since 2014, Pakalu Paito has been posting consistently, growing his followers as of now on facebook to 5.2million followers globally. With that, fans/followers onboard him onto web3 platform Solana and the now X, to ensure he can continue to create while earning creator rewards through X and Solana. This way, fans and followers will stand to be a strong part and community as well as sharing gains and rewards through this global icon.
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What is Xavier's current price?
Xavier trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.22% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of XAVIER?
With a market cap of ₦59538653.25075138660000, XAVIER is ranked #6553 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Xavier generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of XAVIER?
There are 989966233.917673 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Xavier fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Xavier compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence XAVIER?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does XAVIER behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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