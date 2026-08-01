What is XAVI by Virtuals about?

XAVI is an AI Agent specifically designed for crypto enthusiasts and speculators, powered by Ringfence, launched on Virtuals and accelerated by Agentstarter. By leveraging natural language processing and data aggregation from relevant news and social media sites, XAVI transforms fragmented data into actionable insights. It enables users to track trends, analyze interactions, and generate profile summaries that visualize key social dynamics, all through an intuitive web application.

What is the current price of XAVI by Virtuals?

XAVI by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -0.68% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of XAVI by Virtuals is ₦10.2241100707527891060000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of XAVI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦23843785.8700926500700000, placing the asset at rank #7575 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is XAVI by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with XAVI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does XAVI by Virtuals fall under?

XAVI by Virtuals is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact XAVI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables XAVI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.