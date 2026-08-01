Xandeum Price Today

The live Xandeum (XAND) price today is $ 0, with a 60.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XAND.

Xandeum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 761,742, with a circulating supply of 3.11B XAND. During the last 24 hours, XAND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01842785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XAND moved +1.10% in the last hour and -26.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.18K.

Xandeum (XAND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 761.74K$ 761.74K $ 761.74K Volume (24H) $ 2.18K$ 2.18K $ 2.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 982.54K$ 982.54K $ 982.54K Circulation Supply 3.11B 3.11B 3.11B Total Supply 4,014,957,292.070415 4,014,957,292.070415 4,014,957,292.070415

The current Market Cap of Xandeum is $ 761.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.18K. The circulating supply of XAND is 3.11B, with a total supply of 4014957292.070415. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 982.54K.