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The live Xandeum price today is 0 USD.XAND market cap is 761,742 USD. Track real-time XAND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Xandeum price today is 0 USD.XAND market cap is 761,742 USD. Track real-time XAND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Xandeum Price (XAND)

Unlisted

1 XAND to USD Live Price:

$0.00024462
$0.00024462$0.00024462
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Xandeum (XAND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:03:46 (UTC+8)

Xandeum Price Today

The live Xandeum (XAND) price today is $ 0, with a 60.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XAND.

Xandeum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 761,742, with a circulating supply of 3.11B XAND. During the last 24 hours, XAND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01842785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XAND moved +1.10% in the last hour and -26.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.18K.

Xandeum (XAND) Market Information

$ 761.74K
$ 761.74K$ 761.74K

$ 2.18K
$ 2.18K$ 2.18K

$ 982.54K
$ 982.54K$ 982.54K

3.11B
3.11B 3.11B

4,014,957,292.070415
4,014,957,292.070415 4,014,957,292.070415

The current Market Cap of Xandeum is $ 761.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.18K. The circulating supply of XAND is 3.11B, with a total supply of 4014957292.070415. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 982.54K.

Xandeum Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01842785
$ 0.01842785$ 0.01842785

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.10%

-60.73%

-26.29%

-26.29%

Price Prediction for Xandeum

Xandeum (XAND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XAND in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Xandeum (XAND) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Xandeum could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Xandeum will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XAND price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Xandeum Price Prediction.

What is Xandeum (XAND)

Xandeum is building a scalable, decentralized storage layer for the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve the "blockchain storage trilemma" by providing a solution that is:

Scalable: Able to store massive amounts of data (exabytes+) to support data-intensive applications.

Smart Contract Native: Seamlessly integrated with Solana's smart contract platform, enabling efficient data interaction for dApps.  

Random Access: Allows for quick and cost-effective retrieval of specific data within a dataset.

Xandeum's liquid staking pool allows SOL holders to earn rewards from both staking and storage fees. It is the first multi-validator pool sharing block rewards with stakers.

XAND is the governance token of the Xandeum ecosystem, giving holders voting rights in the Xandeum DAO and enabling them to shape the future of the platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Xandeum

What is Xandeum about?

Xandeum is building a scalable, decentralized storage layer for the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve the "blockchain storage trilemma" by providing a solution that is scalable, smart contract native, and allows for random access. Xandeum's liquid staking pool allows SOL holders to earn rewards from both staking and storage fees, making it the first multi-validator pool sharing block rewards with stakers. The XAND token serves as the governance token, granting holders voting rights in the Xandeum DAO to shape the platform's future.

What is the current price of Xandeum?

Xandeum is priced at ₦, shifting -60.73% today.

How fast is the XAND community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Xandeum's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Infrastructure,Storage,Solana Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is XAND's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does XAND compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦25.0340970476386460300000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 3112714910.1534605 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xandeum

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:03:46 (UTC+8)

Xandeum (XAND) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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