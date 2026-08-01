XANA Price Today

The live XANA (XETA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current XETA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XETA.

XANA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,357, with a circulating supply of 4.93B XETA. During the last 24 hours, XETA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.153902, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XETA moved +0.00% in the last hour and +9.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XANA (XETA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.36K$ 33.36K $ 33.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.36K$ 33.36K $ 33.36K Circulation Supply 4.93B 4.93B 4.93B Total Supply 4,930,000,000.0 4,930,000,000.0 4,930,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of XANA is $ 33.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XETA is 4.93B, with a total supply of 4930000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.36K.