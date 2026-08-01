XAICASH Price Today

The live XAICASH (XAIC) price today is $ 0, with a 2.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current XAIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XAIC.

XAICASH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,057.98, with a circulating supply of 999.97M XAIC. During the last 24 hours, XAIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XAIC moved 0.00% in the last hour and +23.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XAICASH (XAIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.06K$ 12.06K $ 12.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.06K$ 12.06K $ 12.06K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,965,690.571171 999,965,690.571171 999,965,690.571171

The current Market Cap of XAICASH is $ 12.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XAIC is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999965690.571171. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.06K.