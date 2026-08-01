X8X Price Today

The live X8X (X8X) price today is $ 0, with a 12.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current X8X to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per X8X.

X8X currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,362, with a circulating supply of 81.75M X8X. During the last 24 hours, X8X traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.108258, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, X8X moved +0.52% in the last hour and +0.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.80.

X8X (X8X) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.36K$ 37.36K $ 37.36K Volume (24H) $ 9.80$ 9.80 $ 9.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.96K$ 38.96K $ 38.96K Circulation Supply 81.75M 81.75M 81.75M Total Supply 85,240,627.99999999 85,240,627.99999999 85,240,627.99999999

The current Market Cap of X8X is $ 37.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.80. The circulating supply of X8X is 81.75M, with a total supply of 85240627.99999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.96K.