x4Pay Price Today

The live x4Pay (X4PAY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current X4PAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per X4PAY.

x4Pay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,771.27, with a circulating supply of 999.38M X4PAY. During the last 24 hours, X4PAY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00329667, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, X4PAY moved -0.17% in the last hour and +28.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x4Pay (X4PAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.77K$ 17.77K $ 17.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.77K$ 17.77K $ 17.77K Circulation Supply 999.38M 999.38M 999.38M Total Supply 999,381,416.698405 999,381,416.698405 999,381,416.698405

The current Market Cap of x4Pay is $ 17.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X4PAY is 999.38M, with a total supply of 999381416.698405. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.77K.