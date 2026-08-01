x402guard Price Today

The live x402guard (X40G) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current X40G to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per X40G.

x402guard currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,440, with a circulating supply of 645.13M X40G. During the last 24 hours, X40G traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00246414, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, X40G moved -- in the last hour and +4.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x402guard (X40G) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.44K$ 40.44K $ 40.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.68K$ 62.68K $ 62.68K Circulation Supply 645.13M 645.13M 645.13M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of x402guard is $ 40.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X40G is 645.13M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.68K.