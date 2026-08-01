x402 Singularity Layer Price Today

The live x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) price today is $ 0, with a 7.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current SGL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SGL.

x402 Singularity Layer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 148,814, with a circulating supply of 998.94M SGL. During the last 24 hours, SGL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SGL moved -2.72% in the last hour and -5.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.88K.

x402 Singularity Layer (SGL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 148.81K$ 148.81K $ 148.81K Volume (24H) $ 15.88K$ 15.88K $ 15.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 148.81K$ 148.81K $ 148.81K Circulation Supply 998.94M 998.94M 998.94M Total Supply 998,941,415.4468801 998,941,415.4468801 998,941,415.4468801

The current Market Cap of x402 Singularity Layer is $ 148.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.88K. The circulating supply of SGL is 998.94M, with a total supply of 998941415.4468801. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 148.81K.