Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live X Money price today is 0.01813286 USD.XMONEY market cap is 181,329 USD. Track real-time XMONEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live X Money price today is 0.01813286 USD.XMONEY market cap is 181,329 USD. Track real-time XMONEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About XMONEY

XMONEY Price Info

What is XMONEY

XMONEY Official Website

XMONEY Tokenomics

XMONEY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

X Money Logo

X Money Price (XMONEY)

Unlisted

1 XMONEY to USD Live Price:

$0.01812364
$0.01812364$0.01812364
-12.85%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
X Money (XMONEY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:01:23 (UTC+8)

X Money Price Today

The live X Money (XMONEY) price today is $ 0.01813286, with a 14.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current XMONEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01813286 per XMONEY.

X Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 181,329, with a circulating supply of 10.00M XMONEY. During the last 24 hours, XMONEY traded between $ 0.01682665 (low) and $ 0.02118289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.840374, while the all-time low was $ 0.01188658.

In short-term performance, XMONEY moved +6.81% in the last hour and -11.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.83K.

X Money (XMONEY) Market Information

$ 181.33K
$ 181.33K$ 181.33K

$ 8.83K
$ 8.83K$ 8.83K

$ 181.33K
$ 181.33K$ 181.33K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of X Money is $ 181.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.83K. The circulating supply of XMONEY is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.33K.

X Money Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01682665
$ 0.01682665$ 0.01682665
24H Low
$ 0.02118289
$ 0.02118289$ 0.02118289
24H High

$ 0.01682665
$ 0.01682665$ 0.01682665

$ 0.02118289
$ 0.02118289$ 0.02118289

$ 0.840374
$ 0.840374$ 0.840374

$ 0.01188658
$ 0.01188658$ 0.01188658

+6.81%

-14.29%

-11.99%

-11.99%

Price Prediction for X Money

X Money (XMONEY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XMONEY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
X Money (XMONEY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of X Money could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price X Money will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XMONEY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking X Money Price Prediction.

What is X Money (XMONEY)

X Money is a cutting-edge digital financial ecosystem designed to revolutionize how individuals and businesses interact with money. Built on the principles of efficiency, accessibility, and innovation, X Money aims to become the global standard for modern financial transactions, encompassing payments, loans, and beyond.

Mission The mission of X Money is to simplify and enhance the financial lives of its users by providing a comprehensive platform for secure, fast, and seamless transactions. By leveraging advanced technology, X Money empowers users to manage their finances in ways that are both intuitive and future-proof.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

X Money (XMONEY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About X Money

What is X Money about?

X Money is a cutting-edge digital financial ecosystem designed to revolutionize how individuals and businesses interact with money. Built on the principles of efficiency, accessibility, and innovation, X Money aims to become the global standard for modern financial transactions, encompassing payments, loans, and beyond.

What makes X Money unique?

The mission of X Money is to simplify and enhance the financial lives of its users by providing a comprehensive platform for secure, fast, and seamless transactions. By leveraging advanced technology, X Money empowers users to manage their finances in ways that are both intuitive and future-proof.

What is the current price of X Money?

X Money is trading at ₦24.6333553285513447880000, representing a price movement of -14.29% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does XMONEY compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -14.29% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If XMONEY is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is X Money performing compared to Ethereum Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem segment, XMONEY demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is X Money's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦246334096.68253583820000 positions XMONEY at rank #4708, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦22.8588787670101950700000 to ₦28.7767983790542140620000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is XMONEY trading?

X Money has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact XMONEY's valuation?

With 10000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About X Money

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:01:23 (UTC+8)

X Money (XMONEY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about X Money

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1423
$0.1423$0.1423

+374.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8388
$1.8388$1.8388

+1,738.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007600
$0.007600$0.007600

+1.44%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7343
$0.7343$0.7343

+98.99%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.1766
$3.1766$3.1766

-20.58%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8388
$1.8388$1.8388

+1,738.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1423
$0.1423$0.1423

+374.33%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.1983
$0.1983$0.1983

-26.55%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007400
$0.0007400$0.0007400

+1.36%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.0596
$0.0596$0.0596

-32.88%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage