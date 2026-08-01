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The live WURK price today is 0 USD.WURK market cap is 146,536 USD. Track real-time WURK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live WURK price today is 0 USD.WURK market cap is 146,536 USD. Track real-time WURK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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WURK Price Info

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WURK Price (WURK)

Unlisted

1 WURK to USD Live Price:

$0.00014397
$0.00014397$0.00014397
-2.65%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WURK (WURK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:00:58 (UTC+8)

WURK Price Today

The live WURK (WURK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current WURK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WURK.

WURK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 146,536, with a circulating supply of 999.63M WURK. During the last 24 hours, WURK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00414195, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WURK moved +0.33% in the last hour and +29.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.99K.

WURK (WURK) Market Information

$ 146.54K
$ 146.54K$ 146.54K

$ 1.99K
$ 1.99K$ 1.99K

$ 146.54K
$ 146.54K$ 146.54K

999.63M
999.63M 999.63M

999,632,008.608932
999,632,008.608932 999,632,008.608932

The current Market Cap of WURK is $ 146.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.99K. The circulating supply of WURK is 999.63M, with a total supply of 999632008.608932. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.54K.

WURK Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00414195
$ 0.00414195$ 0.00414195

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.33%

-0.66%

+29.85%

+29.85%

Price Prediction for WURK

WURK (WURK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WURK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WURK (WURK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WURK could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WURK will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WURK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WURK Price Prediction.

What is WURK (WURK)

WURK.FUN is a crypto-native microtask platform on Solana where projects can easily create promotion jobs (starting with reposts on X/Twitter). Users complete simple tasks, verify them on chain, and get instant rewards. A vault model distributes part of the platform revenue back to token holders and referrers, making the community the natural ambassador.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About WURK

What is today's price of WURK (WURK)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.66%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WURK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WURK is 999632008.608932, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own WURK?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WURK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of WURK today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦199068065.18246982880000, positioning WURK at rank #5000 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WURK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of WURK?

The recent price movement of -0.66% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,Tap to Earn,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Quest-to-Earn,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WURK

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:00:58 (UTC+8)

WURK (WURK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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