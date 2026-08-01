What is WTF Opossum about?

WTF Opossum is a Meme token on the Solana Blockchain, designed with utilities and tools for traders and token owners. The $WTFO token is inspired by an opossum, symbolizing immortality and survival, focusing on its utilities and the fun aspect of communities as a real meme project.

What makes WTF Opossum unique?

WTF Opossum stands out for its unique blend of meme culture and practical utilities. It offers a variety of tools, including a voting agent, contract scanner, and market details checker, while maintaining a strong focus on community engagement and fun.

What's the history of WTF Opossum?

Launched in July 2024, WTF Opossum introduced a "vote for exposure" Telegram bot with a leaderboard for tokens across multiple blockchains. This tool, along with its other utilities, has helped establish the project as a versatile and community-driven initiative.

What can WTF Opossum be used for?

WTF Opossum provides a range of tools for traders and token owners, including a voting agent, contract scanner, and market details checker. These features make it a valuable resource for engaging with and analyzing tokens on multiple blockchains.

Which blockchain network does WTF Opossum run on?

WTF Opossum operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WTFO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.77% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does WTF Opossum belong to?

WTF Opossum falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Launchpad,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WTFO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of WTF Opossum?

Its market capitalization is ₦63921150.23632931740000, placing the asset at rank #6471. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WTFO is currently circulating?

There are 836220221.157417 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for WTF Opossum today?

Over the past day, WTFO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, WTF Opossum fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.