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The live Wrapped ZETA price today is 0.03356459 USD.WZETA market cap is 35,938 USD. Track real-time WZETA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped ZETA price today is 0.03356459 USD.WZETA market cap is 35,938 USD. Track real-time WZETA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wrapped ZETA Logo

Wrapped ZETA Price (WZETA)

Unlisted

1 WZETA to USD Live Price:

$0.03335929
$0.03335929$0.03335929
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:00:02 (UTC+8)

Wrapped ZETA Price Today

The live Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) price today is $ 0.03356459, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current WZETA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03356459 per WZETA.

Wrapped ZETA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,938, with a circulating supply of 1.07M WZETA. During the last 24 hours, WZETA traded between $ 0.03265579 (low) and $ 0.03418098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.78, while the all-time low was $ 0.02661412.

In short-term performance, WZETA moved +0.53% in the last hour and +24.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 108.67.

Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) Market Information

$ 35.94K
$ 35.94K$ 35.94K

$ 108.67
$ 108.67$ 108.67

$ 35.94K
$ 35.94K$ 35.94K

1.07M
1.07M 1.07M

1,070,393.177
1,070,393.177 1,070,393.177

The current Market Cap of Wrapped ZETA is $ 35.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 108.67. The circulating supply of WZETA is 1.07M, with a total supply of 1070393.177. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.94K.

Wrapped ZETA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03265579
$ 0.03265579$ 0.03265579
24H Low
$ 0.03418098
$ 0.03418098$ 0.03418098
24H High

$ 0.03265579
$ 0.03265579$ 0.03265579

$ 0.03418098
$ 0.03418098$ 0.03418098

$ 2.78
$ 2.78$ 2.78

$ 0.02661412
$ 0.02661412$ 0.02661412

+0.53%

+0.49%

+24.10%

+24.10%

Price Prediction for Wrapped ZETA

Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WZETA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped ZETA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped ZETA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WZETA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped ZETA Price Prediction.

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Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Wrapped ZETA

Which blockchain network does Wrapped ZETA run on?

Wrapped ZETA operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WZETA?

The token is priced at ₦45.5972456593797769220000, marking a price movement of 0.48% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Wrapped ZETA belong to?

Wrapped ZETA falls under the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,ZetaChain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WZETA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Wrapped ZETA?

Its market capitalization is ₦48821505.47665830040000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WZETA is currently circulating?

There are 1070393.177 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Wrapped ZETA today?

Over the past day, WZETA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Wrapped ZETA fluctuated between ₦44.3626476245089698820000 and ₦46.4346068859577002840000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped ZETA

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:00:02 (UTC+8)

Wrapped ZETA (WZETA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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