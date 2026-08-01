Which blockchain network does Wrapped ZETA run on?

Wrapped ZETA operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WZETA?

The token is priced at ₦45.5972456593797769220000, marking a price movement of 0.48% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Wrapped ZETA belong to?

Wrapped ZETA falls under the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,ZetaChain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WZETA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Wrapped ZETA?

Its market capitalization is ₦48821505.47665830040000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WZETA is currently circulating?

There are 1070393.177 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Wrapped ZETA today?

Over the past day, WZETA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Wrapped ZETA fluctuated between ₦44.3626476245089698820000 and ₦46.4346068859577002840000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.