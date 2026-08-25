Wrapped Zano Price Today

The live Wrapped Zano (WZANO) price today is $ 8.51, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current WZANO to USD conversion rate is $ 8.51 per WZANO.

Wrapped Zano currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 323,414, with a circulating supply of 38.00K WZANO. During the last 24 hours, WZANO traded between $ 8.45 (low) and $ 8.84 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.8, while the all-time low was $ 5.27.

In short-term performance, WZANO moved +0.00% in the last hour and -1.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.41K.

Wrapped Zano (WZANO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 323.41K$ 323.41K $ 323.41K Volume (24H) $ 2.41K$ 2.41K $ 2.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.51M$ 8.51M $ 8.51M Circulation Supply 38.00K 38.00K 38.00K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Zano is $ 323.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.41K. The circulating supply of WZANO is 38.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.51M.