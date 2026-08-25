Wrapped stASTR Price Today

The live Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) price today is $ 0.00616612, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSTASTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00616612 per WSTASTR.

Wrapped stASTR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 171,293, with a circulating supply of 27.78M WSTASTR. During the last 24 hours, WSTASTR traded between $ 0.00599697 (low) and $ 0.00623628 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03544925, while the all-time low was $ 0.00462923.

In short-term performance, WSTASTR moved +0.34% in the last hour and +24.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 355.94.

Wrapped stASTR (WSTASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.29K$ 171.29K $ 171.29K Volume (24H) $ 355.94$ 355.94 $ 355.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.29K$ 171.29K $ 171.29K Circulation Supply 27.78M 27.78M 27.78M Total Supply 27,779,610.83764385 27,779,610.83764385 27,779,610.83764385

The current Market Cap of Wrapped stASTR is $ 171.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 355.94. The circulating supply of WSTASTR is 27.78M, with a total supply of 27779610.83764385. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.29K.