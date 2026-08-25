Wrapped Staked USDT Price Today

The live Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) price today is $ 1.1, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSTUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.1 per WSTUSDT.

Wrapped Staked USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,860, with a circulating supply of 21.69K WSTUSDT. During the last 24 hours, WSTUSDT traded between $ 1.096 (low) and $ 1.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.29, while the all-time low was $ 0.904721.

In short-term performance, WSTUSDT moved +0.14% in the last hour and -1.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.00M.

Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.86K$ 23.86K $ 23.86K Volume (24H) $ 3.00M$ 3.00M $ 3.00M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.86K$ 23.86K $ 23.86K Circulation Supply 21.69K 21.69K 21.69K Total Supply 21,694.135 21,694.135 21,694.135

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Staked USDT is $ 23.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.00M. The circulating supply of WSTUSDT is 21.69K, with a total supply of 21694.135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.86K.