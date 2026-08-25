Wrapped SpaceX xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped SpaceX xStock (WSPCXX) price today is $ 137.11, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSPCXX to USD conversion rate is $ 137.11 per WSPCXX.

Wrapped SpaceX xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 601,854, with a circulating supply of 4.39K WSPCXX. During the last 24 hours, WSPCXX traded between $ 134.57 (low) and $ 138.26 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 149.5, while the all-time low was $ 114.05.

In short-term performance, WSPCXX moved -0.13% in the last hour and -2.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.59M.

Wrapped SpaceX xStock (WSPCXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 601.85K$ 601.85K $ 601.85K Volume (24H) $ 1.59M$ 1.59M $ 1.59M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 601.85K$ 601.85K $ 601.85K Circulation Supply 4.39K 4.39K 4.39K Total Supply 4,389.361922437406 4,389.361922437406 4,389.361922437406

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SpaceX xStock is $ 601.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.59M. The circulating supply of WSPCXX is 4.39K, with a total supply of 4389.361922437406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 601.85K.