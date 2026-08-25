Wrapped Sonic Price Today

The live Wrapped Sonic (WS) price today is $ 0.02799666, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current WS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02799666 per WS.

Wrapped Sonic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,579, with a circulating supply of 842.32K WS. During the last 24 hours, WS traded between $ 0.0276667 (low) and $ 0.0304941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.988941, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WS moved +0.24% in the last hour and +28.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.16M.

Wrapped Sonic (WS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.58K$ 23.58K $ 23.58K Volume (24H) $ 1.16M$ 1.16M $ 1.16M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.58K$ 23.58K $ 23.58K Circulation Supply 842.32K 842.32K 842.32K Total Supply 842,319.9002803117 842,319.9002803117 842,319.9002803117

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Sonic is $ 23.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.16M. The circulating supply of WS is 842.32K, with a total supply of 842319.9002803117. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.58K.