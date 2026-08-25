Wrapped SK hynix xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped SK hynix xStock (WSKHYX) price today is $ 158.88, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSKHYX to USD conversion rate is $ 158.88 per WSKHYX.

Wrapped SK hynix xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 242,670, with a circulating supply of 1.53K WSKHYX. During the last 24 hours, WSKHYX traded between $ 151.25 (low) and $ 161.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 333.76, while the all-time low was $ 134.19.

In short-term performance, WSKHYX moved +0.83% in the last hour and +1.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 506.47K.

Wrapped SK hynix xStock (WSKHYX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 242.67K$ 242.67K $ 242.67K Volume (24H) $ 506.47K$ 506.47K $ 506.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 242.67K$ 242.67K $ 242.67K Circulation Supply 1.53K 1.53K 1.53K Total Supply 1,527.33483539297 1,527.33483539297 1,527.33483539297

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SK hynix xStock is $ 242.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 506.47K. The circulating supply of WSKHYX is 1.53K, with a total supply of 1527.33483539297. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 242.67K.