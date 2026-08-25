Wrapped Shido Price Today

The live Wrapped Shido (WSHIDO) price today is $ 0, with a 6.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSHIDO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSHIDO.

Wrapped Shido currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 144,075, with a circulating supply of 1.14B WSHIDO. During the last 24 hours, WSHIDO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00230702, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSHIDO moved -0.05% in the last hour and -12.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.21K.

Wrapped Shido (WSHIDO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 144.08K$ 144.08K $ 144.08K Volume (24H) $ 4.21K$ 4.21K $ 4.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 144.08K$ 144.08K $ 144.08K Circulation Supply 1.14B 1.14B 1.14B Total Supply 1,143,849,675.0 1,143,849,675.0 1,143,849,675.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Shido is $ 144.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.21K. The circulating supply of WSHIDO is 1.14B, with a total supply of 1143849675.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.08K.