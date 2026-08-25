Wrapped QOM Price (WQOM)
The live Wrapped QOM (WQOM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WQOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WQOM.
Wrapped QOM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 222,288, with a circulating supply of 57.97T WQOM. During the last 24 hours, WQOM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WQOM moved -- in the last hour and -0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped QOM is $ 222.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WQOM is 57.97T, with a total supply of 57914281409217.76. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.29K.
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--
-0.29%
-0.29%
In 2040, the price of Wrapped QOM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
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QL1 is a cutting-edge blockchain combining the power of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmos ecosystems, with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) enabled for seamless cross-chain interactions.
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What is Wrapped QOM about?
Wrapped QOM is a decentralized, community-driven, and community-funded blockchain, offering users complete control and transparency. It features lightning-fast transaction times and extremely low fees, making it an efficient platform for seamless and economical digital exchanges. Wrapped QOM is part of a network where community members drive innovation, ensuring a future based on cooperation and trust.
What makes Wrapped QOM unique?
Wrapped QOM stands out as a cutting-edge blockchain that combines the power of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmos ecosystems. It supports Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC), enabling seamless cross-chain interactions.
What is today's price of Wrapped QOM (WQOM)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of WQOM are in circulation?
The circulating supply of WQOM is 57971548124173.91, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Wrapped QOM?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of WQOM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Wrapped QOM today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦301952433.94731923904000, positioning Wrapped QOM at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is WQOM being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Wrapped QOM?
The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Smart Contract Platform,Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Layer 1 (L1),QL1 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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