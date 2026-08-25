Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Today

The live Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) price today is $ 0.0201138, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSTPEAQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0201138 per WSTPEAQ.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,190.85, with a circulating supply of 904.40K WSTPEAQ. During the last 24 hours, WSTPEAQ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.206246, while the all-time low was $ 0.00156596.

In short-term performance, WSTPEAQ moved -- in the last hour and +10.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.58.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.19K$ 18.19K $ 18.19K Volume (24H) $ 142.58$ 142.58 $ 142.58 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.19K$ 18.19K $ 18.19K Circulation Supply 904.40K 904.40K 904.40K Total Supply 904,396.476940293 904,396.476940293 904,396.476940293

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ is $ 18.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.58. The circulating supply of WSTPEAQ is 904.40K, with a total supply of 904396.476940293. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.19K.