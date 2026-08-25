What is Wrapped OptiDoge about?

Wrapped OptiDoge (wOptiDoge) is the wrapped form of OptiDoge, serving as the original meme token on the Optimism blockchain. It is primarily used for farming VELO on the Velodrome platform.

What makes Wrapped OptiDoge unique?

Wrapped OptiDoge stands out as the first meme token on Optimism, launched approximately nine months ago, preceding the 2023 meme token surge. Additionally, its community holds a significant presence within the Optimism governance ecosystem.

What's the history of Wrapped OptiDoge?

OptiDoge debuted with 400 billion tokens out of the initial 420 billion allocated. Notably, a community member transferred 105 billion tokens to Vitalik. A wrapper contract was subsequently deployed, holding 101 billion tokens to facilitate functionality on Velodrome. The project has garnered over 5,000 holders across wOptiDoge and OptiDoge, with more than 50,000 transactions recorded on the OP blockchain.

What's next for Wrapped OptiDoge?

Following the deployment of baseDOGE on Coinbase's Base chain, a 1:1 airdrop will be distributed to OptiDoge, wOptiDoge holders, and liquidity providers.

What can Wrapped OptiDoge be used for?

Wrapped OptiDoge is utilized for governance, farming VELO on Velodrome, and will soon enable farming on Base chain's Aerodrome through baseDOGE.

What is the current price of Wrapped OptiDoge?

Wrapped OptiDoge is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.24% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Wrapped OptiDoge is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of WOPTIDOGE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦47061209.21554413660000, placing the asset at rank #6835 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Wrapped OptiDoge's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with WOPTIDOGE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Wrapped OptiDoge fall under?

Wrapped OptiDoge is part of the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Meme,Optimism Ecosystem,Dog-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact WOPTIDOGE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables WOPTIDOGE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.