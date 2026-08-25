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The live Wrapped OptiDoge price today is 0 USD.WOPTIDOGE market cap is 34,645 USD. Track real-time WOPTIDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped OptiDoge price today is 0 USD.WOPTIDOGE market cap is 34,645 USD. Track real-time WOPTIDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About WOPTIDOGE

WOPTIDOGE Price Info

What is WOPTIDOGE

WOPTIDOGE Official Website

WOPTIDOGE Tokenomics

WOPTIDOGE Price Forecast

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Wrapped OptiDoge Logo

Wrapped OptiDoge Price (WOPTIDOGE)

Unlisted

1 WOPTIDOGE to USD Live Price:

$0.000000082591
$0.000000082591$0.000000082591
+0.62%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:57:08 (UTC+8)

Wrapped OptiDoge Price Today

The live Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOPTIDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOPTIDOGE.

Wrapped OptiDoge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,645, with a circulating supply of 420.00B WOPTIDOGE. During the last 24 hours, WOPTIDOGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOPTIDOGE moved +0.09% in the last hour and +35.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Market Information

$ 34.65K
$ 34.65K$ 34.65K

--
----

$ 34.65K
$ 34.65K$ 34.65K

420.00B
420.00B 420.00B

420,000,000,000.0
420,000,000,000.0 420,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped OptiDoge is $ 34.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOPTIDOGE is 420.00B, with a total supply of 420000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.65K.

Wrapped OptiDoge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

+2.24%

+35.56%

+35.56%

Price Prediction for Wrapped OptiDoge

Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WOPTIDOGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped OptiDoge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped OptiDoge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WOPTIDOGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped OptiDoge Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE)

What is the project about? We are the original meme token on optimism, wOptiDoge is the wrapped form of OptiDoge and is used to farm velo on Velodrome

What makes your project unique? We were the very first Meme token on optimism we deployed around 9 months ago way before the meme boom of 2023, our community is also deeply ingrained within the optimism governance ecosystem

History of your project. Initially deployed OptiDoge LPd 400b out of 420b tokens for launch, a community member sent 105b tokens to vitalik, deployed wrapper contract which currently has 101b tokens in the contract and allows our to gauge to function on velodrome. we have over 5000 holders between wOptiDoge and OptiDoge and boast over 50,000 transfers on OP!

What’s next for your project? We have deployed baseDOGE on coinbase's base chain and will be airdropping 1:1 to OptiDoge/wOptiDoge holders and LPs

What can your token be used for? Governance, Farming on velodrome and soon farming on base chain's aerodrome with baseDOGE

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Crypto-Backed TokensDog-ThemedMeme

About Wrapped OptiDoge

What is Wrapped OptiDoge about?

Wrapped OptiDoge (wOptiDoge) is the wrapped form of OptiDoge, serving as the original meme token on the Optimism blockchain. It is primarily used for farming VELO on the Velodrome platform.

What makes Wrapped OptiDoge unique?

Wrapped OptiDoge stands out as the first meme token on Optimism, launched approximately nine months ago, preceding the 2023 meme token surge. Additionally, its community holds a significant presence within the Optimism governance ecosystem.

What's the history of Wrapped OptiDoge?

OptiDoge debuted with 400 billion tokens out of the initial 420 billion allocated. Notably, a community member transferred 105 billion tokens to Vitalik. A wrapper contract was subsequently deployed, holding 101 billion tokens to facilitate functionality on Velodrome. The project has garnered over 5,000 holders across wOptiDoge and OptiDoge, with more than 50,000 transactions recorded on the OP blockchain.

What's next for Wrapped OptiDoge?

Following the deployment of baseDOGE on Coinbase's Base chain, a 1:1 airdrop will be distributed to OptiDoge, wOptiDoge holders, and liquidity providers.

What can Wrapped OptiDoge be used for?

Wrapped OptiDoge is utilized for governance, farming VELO on Velodrome, and will soon enable farming on Base chain's Aerodrome through baseDOGE.

What is the current price of Wrapped OptiDoge?

Wrapped OptiDoge is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.24% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Wrapped OptiDoge is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of WOPTIDOGE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦47061209.21554413660000, placing the asset at rank #6835 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Wrapped OptiDoge's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with WOPTIDOGE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Wrapped OptiDoge fall under?

Wrapped OptiDoge is part of the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Meme,Optimism Ecosystem,Dog-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact WOPTIDOGE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables WOPTIDOGE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped OptiDoge

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:57:08 (UTC+8)

Wrapped OptiDoge (WOPTIDOGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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