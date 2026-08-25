Wrapped One Price (WONE)
The live Wrapped One (WONE) price today is $ 0.175587, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.175587 per WONE.
Wrapped One currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 448,314,213, with a circulating supply of 2.55B WONE. During the last 24 hours, WONE traded between $ 0.175587 (low) and $ 0.175587 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.381054, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WONE moved 0.00% in the last hour and -99.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 172.53.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped One is $ 448.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 172.53. The circulating supply of WONE is 2.55B, with a total supply of 2553228380.157378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 448.31M.
0.00%
0.00%
-99.74%
-99.74%
In 2040, the price of Wrapped One could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token.
Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance).
Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves.
The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol:
The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Wrapped One?
Wrapped One is trading at ₦238.51454878134646596000, representing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does WONE compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 0.0% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If WONE is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Wrapped One performing compared to Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Harmony Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Harmony Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem segment, WONE demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Wrapped One's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₦608982796140.71343531804000 positions WONE at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₦238.51454878134646596000 to ₦238.51454878134646596000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is WONE trading?
Wrapped One has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact WONE's valuation?
With 2553228380.157378 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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