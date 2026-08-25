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The live Wrapped One price today is 0.175587 USD.WONE market cap is 448,314,213 USD. Track real-time WONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped One price today is 0.175587 USD.WONE market cap is 448,314,213 USD. Track real-time WONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wrapped One Logo

Wrapped One Price (WONE)

Unlisted

1 WONE to USD Live Price:

$0.175587
$0.175587$0.175587
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped One (WONE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:56:58 (UTC+8)

Wrapped One Price Today

The live Wrapped One (WONE) price today is $ 0.175587, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.175587 per WONE.

Wrapped One currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 448,314,213, with a circulating supply of 2.55B WONE. During the last 24 hours, WONE traded between $ 0.175587 (low) and $ 0.175587 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.381054, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WONE moved 0.00% in the last hour and -99.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 172.53.

Wrapped One (WONE) Market Information

$ 448.31M
$ 448.31M$ 448.31M

$ 172.53
$ 172.53$ 172.53

$ 448.31M
$ 448.31M$ 448.31M

2.55B
2.55B 2.55B

2,553,228,380.157378
2,553,228,380.157378 2,553,228,380.157378

The current Market Cap of Wrapped One is $ 448.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 172.53. The circulating supply of WONE is 2.55B, with a total supply of 2553228380.157378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 448.31M.

Wrapped One Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.175587
$ 0.175587$ 0.175587
24H Low
$ 0.175587
$ 0.175587$ 0.175587
24H High

$ 0.175587
$ 0.175587$ 0.175587

$ 0.175587
$ 0.175587$ 0.175587

$ 0.381054
$ 0.381054$ 0.381054

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

0.00%

-99.74%

-99.74%

Price Prediction for Wrapped One

Wrapped One (WONE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WONE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped One (WONE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped One could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped One will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WONE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped One Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped One (WONE)

W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token.

Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance).

Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves.

The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol:

The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Wrapped One

What is the current price of Wrapped One?

Wrapped One is trading at ₦238.51454878134646596000, representing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does WONE compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.0% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If WONE is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Wrapped One performing compared to Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Harmony Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Harmony Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem segment, WONE demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Wrapped One's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦608982796140.71343531804000 positions WONE at rank #--, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦238.51454878134646596000 to ₦238.51454878134646596000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is WONE trading?

Wrapped One has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact WONE's valuation?

With 2553228380.157378 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped One

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:56:58 (UTC+8)

Wrapped One (WONE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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