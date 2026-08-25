Wrapped One Price Today

The live Wrapped One (WONE) price today is $ 0.175587, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.175587 per WONE.

Wrapped One currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 448,314,213, with a circulating supply of 2.55B WONE. During the last 24 hours, WONE traded between $ 0.175587 (low) and $ 0.175587 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.381054, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WONE moved 0.00% in the last hour and -99.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 172.53.

Wrapped One (WONE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 448.31M$ 448.31M $ 448.31M Volume (24H) $ 172.53$ 172.53 $ 172.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 448.31M$ 448.31M $ 448.31M Circulation Supply 2.55B 2.55B 2.55B Total Supply 2,553,228,380.157378 2,553,228,380.157378 2,553,228,380.157378

The current Market Cap of Wrapped One is $ 448.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 172.53. The circulating supply of WONE is 2.55B, with a total supply of 2553228380.157378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 448.31M.