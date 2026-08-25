What is the current price of Wrapped OAS?

The live price of Wrapped OAS (WOAS) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Wrapped OAS positioned in the market?

Wrapped OAS currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦278171207.51532237948000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of WOAS?

The circulating supply of WOAS is 490723819.4803664 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Wrapped OAS?

During the last 24 hours, Wrapped OAS traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Wrapped OAS from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Wrapped OAS reached an all-time high of ₦191.64623007550379472000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is WOAS trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Wrapped OAS?

The current price movement of -4.32% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Crypto-Backed Tokens,Gaming (GameFi),Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains,Oasys Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.