Wrapped Neon Price Today

The live Wrapped Neon (WNEON) price today is $ 0.01563166, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNEON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01563166 per WNEON.

Wrapped Neon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,053, with a circulating supply of 1.35M WNEON. During the last 24 hours, WNEON traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.01563066.

In short-term performance, WNEON moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.41.

Wrapped Neon (WNEON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.05K$ 21.05K $ 21.05K Volume (24H) $ 3.41$ 3.41 $ 3.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.05K$ 21.05K $ 21.05K Circulation Supply 1.35M 1.35M 1.35M Total Supply 1,346,794.667648968 1,346,794.667648968 1,346,794.667648968

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Neon is $ 21.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.41. The circulating supply of WNEON is 1.35M, with a total supply of 1346794.667648968. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.05K.