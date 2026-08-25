Wrapped Moonbeam Price Today

The live Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) price today is $ 0.00756307, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGLMR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00756307 per WGLMR.

Wrapped Moonbeam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,516, with a circulating supply of 6.94M WGLMR. During the last 24 hours, WGLMR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.00653331.

In short-term performance, WGLMR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.88.

Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.52K$ 52.52K $ 52.52K Volume (24H) $ 13.88$ 13.88 $ 13.88 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.52K$ 52.52K $ 52.52K Circulation Supply 6.94M 6.94M 6.94M Total Supply 6,943,738.122701373 6,943,738.122701373 6,943,738.122701373

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Moonbeam is $ 52.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.88. The circulating supply of WGLMR is 6.94M, with a total supply of 6943738.122701373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.52K.