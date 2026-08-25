Wrapped MinoTari Price (WXTM)
The live Wrapped MinoTari (WXTM) price today is $ 0, with a 7.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current WXTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WXTM.
Wrapped MinoTari currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 390,177, with a circulating supply of 1.03B WXTM. During the last 24 hours, WXTM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00930537, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WXTM moved +3.99% in the last hour and +17.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.70K.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped MinoTari is $ 390.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.70K. The circulating supply of WXTM is 1.03B, with a total supply of 1029667036.092969. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 390.18K.
+3.99%
+7.50%
+17.24%
+17.24%
In 2040, the price of Wrapped MinoTari could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Tari is a layer 1 blockchain protocol built in Rust with an ingenious approach to scaling its on-chain user base to millions of people and a native app distribution platform that gives developers access to every user.
Building a thriving, loyal, on-chain user base is one of the most challenging things to do in our industry. Existing protocols struggle with this because airdropped tokens predominantly end up in the hands of farmers and Sybils. Their on-chain user bases evaporate rapidly as the farmers and Sybils sell their allocations and move on to the next airdrop. Their only alternative is to route users through high-friction and low conversion rate on-ramps. As a result, most blockchain protocols have few loyal on-chain users.
The challenge for existing protocols continues beyond building an ardent on-chain user base. When protocol teams attempt to recruit developers to build on their protocol, they face a catch-22: the best developers want to create applications on platforms with many users, but users demand great applications that keep their attention. The result is a wasteland of protocols with few users, limited apps, and minimal chance of success.
Tari is the ultimate solution to this multifactorial problem. Tari is proof of work and uses an ASIC-resistant hashing algorithm. Anyone can download and run the Tari miner to mine Tari on their laptop or desktop. There is no complicated, multi-step onboarding process required. It is easier to become a native Tari user than it is to become a native user for any other blockchain protocol.
For developers, Tari introduces a revolutionary approach to app distribution. The Tari miner will have a built-in application launcher. Everyone who mines Tari will have instant access to every Tari application through an interface that looks and feels like an app store. With Tari's unique dual-layer system, developers get the distribution benefit and security of a Rust-based proof of work L1 with the scalability, fast finality, and low fees of a high-performance, native L2. The result is magical: a high-performance, low-fee blockchain protocol that will rapidly scale its on-chain user base to millions and enable developers to reach all of them.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Wrapped MinoTari?
Trading at ₦, Wrapped MinoTari has shown a price movement of 7.50% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact WXTM's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1029667036.092969 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Wrapped MinoTari?
Its market capitalization is ₦530010143.68865246316000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
WXTM recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Wrapped MinoTari fit within the Smart Contract Platform,Wrapped-Tokens,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Work (PoW) category?
As a Smart Contract Platform,Wrapped-Tokens,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Work (PoW) token, WXTM competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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