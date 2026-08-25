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The live Wrapped Minima price today is 0.00226967 USD.WMINIMA market cap is 283,709 USD. Track real-time WMINIMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped Minima price today is 0.00226967 USD.WMINIMA market cap is 283,709 USD. Track real-time WMINIMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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WMINIMA Price Info

What is WMINIMA

WMINIMA Whitepaper

WMINIMA Official Website

WMINIMA Tokenomics

WMINIMA Price Forecast

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Wrapped Minima Logo

Wrapped Minima Price (WMINIMA)

Unlisted

1 WMINIMA to USD Live Price:

$0.00226967
$0.00226967$0.00226967
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:56:01 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Minima Price Today

The live Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) price today is $ 0.00226967, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMINIMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00226967 per WMINIMA.

Wrapped Minima currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 283,709, with a circulating supply of 125.00M WMINIMA. During the last 24 hours, WMINIMA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.629865, while the all-time low was $ 0.00185613.

In short-term performance, WMINIMA moved -- in the last hour and +1.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.21.

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Market Information

$ 283.71K
$ 283.71K$ 283.71K

$ 1.21
$ 1.21$ 1.21

$ 283.71K
$ 283.71K$ 283.71K

125.00M
125.00M 125.00M

125,000,000.0
125,000,000.0 125,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Minima is $ 283.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.21. The circulating supply of WMINIMA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 125000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.71K.

Wrapped Minima Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.629865
$ 0.629865$ 0.629865

$ 0.00185613
$ 0.00185613$ 0.00185613

--

--

+1.93%

+1.93%

Price Prediction for Wrapped Minima

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WMINIMA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped Minima could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped Minima will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WMINIMA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped Minima Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA)

Minima was founded in London in 2018. It has created an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that runs in full on a mobile or IoT device, allowing every user to run a constructing and validating node. By adopting this approach, Minima has enabled a completely decentralized network to be built, one that is scalable and inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient.

Minima’s Public Presale will be for Wrapped Minima ($WMINIMA).

100% of Native Minima (1,000,000,000 $MINIMA coins) will be minted at the Token Generation Event, and 12.5% of these coins will be wrapped on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens (125,000,000 $WMINIMA coins), in order for Wrapped Minima to be tradable on exchanges shortly after the event.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Crypto-Backed TokensDePINEthereum Ecosystem

About Wrapped Minima

What is the current price of Wrapped Minima?

Trading at ₦3.0830831208036963636000, Wrapped Minima has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WMINIMA's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 125000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Wrapped Minima?

Its market capitalization is ₦385385729.69642982972000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WMINIMA recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Wrapped Minima fit within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN category?

As a Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN token, WMINIMA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Minima

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:56:01 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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