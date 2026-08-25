Wrapped Minima Price Today

The live Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) price today is $ 0.00226967, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMINIMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00226967 per WMINIMA.

Wrapped Minima currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 283,709, with a circulating supply of 125.00M WMINIMA. During the last 24 hours, WMINIMA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.629865, while the all-time low was $ 0.00185613.

In short-term performance, WMINIMA moved -- in the last hour and +1.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.21.

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.71K$ 283.71K $ 283.71K Volume (24H) $ 1.21$ 1.21 $ 1.21 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 283.71K$ 283.71K $ 283.71K Circulation Supply 125.00M 125.00M 125.00M Total Supply 125,000,000.0 125,000,000.0 125,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Minima is $ 283.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.21. The circulating supply of WMINIMA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 125000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.71K.