Wrapped Metis Price Today

The live Wrapped Metis (WMETIS) price today is $ 2.77, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMETIS to USD conversion rate is $ 2.77 per WMETIS.

Wrapped Metis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,521, with a circulating supply of 10.66K WMETIS. During the last 24 hours, WMETIS traded between $ 2.72 (low) and $ 2.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 145.41, while the all-time low was $ 2.25.

In short-term performance, WMETIS moved +0.35% in the last hour and +22.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.75K.

Wrapped Metis (WMETIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.52K$ 29.52K $ 29.52K Volume (24H) $ 19.75K$ 19.75K $ 19.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.52K$ 29.52K $ 29.52K Circulation Supply 10.66K 10.66K 10.66K Total Supply 10,656.0 10,656.0 10,656.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Metis is $ 29.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.75K. The circulating supply of WMETIS is 10.66K, with a total supply of 10656.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.52K.