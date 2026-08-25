Wrapped KCS Price Today

The live Wrapped KCS (WKCS) price today is $ 7.29, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current WKCS to USD conversion rate is $ 7.29 per WKCS.

Wrapped KCS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 469,543, with a circulating supply of 64.34K WKCS. During the last 24 hours, WKCS traded between $ 7.21 (low) and $ 7.69 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.74, while the all-time low was $ 3.59.

In short-term performance, WKCS moved -0.21% in the last hour and +9.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.56K.

Wrapped KCS (WKCS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 469.54K$ 469.54K $ 469.54K Volume (24H) $ 5.56K$ 5.56K $ 5.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 469.69K$ 469.69K $ 469.69K Circulation Supply 64.34K 64.34K 64.34K Total Supply 64,357.76702396414 64,357.76702396414 64,357.76702396414

The current Market Cap of Wrapped KCS is $ 469.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.56K. The circulating supply of WKCS is 64.34K, with a total supply of 64357.76702396414. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 469.69K.