Wrapped Kava Price Today

The live Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) price today is $ 0.04556022, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current WKAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04556022 per WKAVA.

Wrapped Kava currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 431,546, with a circulating supply of 9.47M WKAVA. During the last 24 hours, WKAVA traded between $ 0.04127168 (low) and $ 0.04823737 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.42, while the all-time low was $ 0.03717019.

In short-term performance, WKAVA moved +0.96% in the last hour and +13.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 725.68.

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 431.55K$ 431.55K $ 431.55K Volume (24H) $ 725.68$ 725.68 $ 725.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 431.55K$ 431.55K $ 431.55K Circulation Supply 9.47M 9.47M 9.47M Total Supply 9,472,049.0 9,472,049.0 9,472,049.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Kava is $ 431.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 725.68. The circulating supply of WKAVA is 9.47M, with a total supply of 9472049.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 431.55K.