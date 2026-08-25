Wrapped IOTA Price Today

The live Wrapped IOTA (WIOTA) price today is $ 0.04499254, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIOTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04499254 per WIOTA.

Wrapped IOTA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 568,332, with a circulating supply of 12.63M WIOTA. During the last 24 hours, WIOTA traded between $ 0.04379104 (low) and $ 0.04688862 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.602174, while the all-time low was $ 0.03044267.

In short-term performance, WIOTA moved +1.59% in the last hour and +40.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 361.32K.

Wrapped IOTA (WIOTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 568.33K$ 568.33K $ 568.33K Volume (24H) $ 361.32K$ 361.32K $ 361.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 576.47K$ 576.47K $ 576.47K Circulation Supply 12.63M 12.63M 12.63M Total Supply 12,812,323.18619135 12,812,323.18619135 12,812,323.18619135

The current Market Cap of Wrapped IOTA is $ 568.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 361.32K. The circulating supply of WIOTA is 12.63M, with a total supply of 12812323.18619135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 576.47K.