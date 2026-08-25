Wrapped Goat Bitcoin Price Today

The live Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) price today is $ 79,152, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current WGBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 79,152 per WGBTC.

Wrapped Goat Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 165,086, with a circulating supply of 2.09 WGBTC. During the last 24 hours, WGBTC traded between $ 78,185 (low) and $ 81,186 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 124,609, while the all-time low was $ 57,253.

In short-term performance, WGBTC moved +0.60% in the last hour and +22.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.88K.

Wrapped Goat Bitcoin (WGBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 165.09K$ 165.09K $ 165.09K Volume (24H) $ 16.88K$ 16.88K $ 16.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 165.09K$ 165.09K $ 165.09K Circulation Supply 2.09 2.09 2.09 Total Supply 2.085341086313774 2.085341086313774 2.085341086313774

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Goat Bitcoin is $ 165.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.88K. The circulating supply of WGBTC is 2.09, with a total supply of 2.085341086313774. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 165.09K.