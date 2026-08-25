Wrapped FUSE Price Today

The live Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) price today is $ 0.00228763, with a 11.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current WFUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00228763 per WFUSE.

Wrapped FUSE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,953, with a circulating supply of 13.51M WFUSE. During the last 24 hours, WFUSE traded between $ 0.0021085 (low) and $ 0.00294482 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.112313, while the all-time low was $ 0.00158959.

In short-term performance, WFUSE moved +4.10% in the last hour and -87.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 794.64.

Wrapped FUSE (WFUSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.95K$ 30.95K $ 30.95K Volume (24H) $ 794.64$ 794.64 $ 794.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.95K$ 30.95K $ 30.95K Circulation Supply 13.51M 13.51M 13.51M Total Supply 13,512,811.335 13,512,811.335 13,512,811.335

The current Market Cap of Wrapped FUSE is $ 30.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 794.64. The circulating supply of WFUSE is 13.51M, with a total supply of 13512811.335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.95K.