What is the real-time price of Wrapped Flow today?

The live price of Wrapped Flow stands at ₦40.7851633026004654716000, moving -0.15% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for WFLOW?

WFLOW has traded between ₦39.9497028864963157884000 and ₦54.9938450108556109008000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Wrapped Flow showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is WFLOW currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests WFLOW is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Wrapped Flow?

With a market cap of ₦38746541.54031406992000, Wrapped Flow is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has WFLOW seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Wrapped Flow compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦10853.4871303852692000, while the ATL is ₦27.6894054999679296864000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence WFLOW's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (949630.0 tokens), category performance within Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem,Flow EVM Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.