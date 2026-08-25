Wrapped FIO Price (WFIO)
The live Wrapped FIO (WFIO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WFIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WFIO.
Wrapped FIO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 268,434, with a circulating supply of 838.24M WFIO. During the last 24 hours, WFIO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.063231, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WFIO moved -- in the last hour and +25.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.69.
The current Market Cap of Wrapped FIO is $ 268.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.69. The circulating supply of WFIO is 838.24M, with a total supply of 838244027.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 268.43K.
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+25.94%
+25.94%
In 2040, the price of Wrapped FIO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email.
FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard.
Key FIO Protocol highlights include:
FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain.
Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem.
FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions.
FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
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What is the current price of Wrapped FIO?
Trading at ₦, Wrapped FIO has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact WFIO's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 838244027.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Wrapped FIO?
Its market capitalization is ₦364636416.06481093272000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
WFIO recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Wrapped FIO fit within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem token, WFIO competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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