How much is Wrapped Ever worth right now?

Wrapped Ever is currently trading at ₦3.8917969584851569416000, with a price movement of -5.06% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is WEVER going up or down today?

WEVER has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens ecosystem.

How popular is Wrapped Ever today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling WEVER.

What makes Wrapped Ever different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens category and built on the -- network, WEVER offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much WEVER exists in the market?

There are 15978799.497515792 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Wrapped Ever's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦323.16495647899588032000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦3.0310841862165689412000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.