How much is Wrapped ETC worth right now?

Wrapped ETC is currently trading at ₦10581.8103561578532000, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is WETC going up or down today?

WETC has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Classic Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Wrapped ETC today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling WETC.

What makes Wrapped ETC different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Classic Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, WETC offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much WETC exists in the market?

There are 4191.866104986319 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Wrapped ETC's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦2117869.8773285327988000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦8163.8870655338508000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.