Wrapped Energi Price Today

The live Wrapped Energi (WNRG) price today is $ 0.00869856, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNRG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00869856 per WNRG.

Wrapped Energi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,465, with a circulating supply of 11.55M WNRG. During the last 24 hours, WNRG traded between $ 0.00869239 (low) and $ 0.00878917 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.57, while the all-time low was $ 0.00791341.

In short-term performance, WNRG moved -0.77% in the last hour and +3.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.44.

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.47K$ 100.47K $ 100.47K Volume (24H) $ 114.44$ 114.44 $ 114.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.44K$ 100.44K $ 100.44K Circulation Supply 11.55M 11.55M 11.55M Total Supply 11,546,666.28488706 11,546,666.28488706 11,546,666.28488706

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Energi is $ 100.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.44. The circulating supply of WNRG is 11.55M, with a total supply of 11546666.28488706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.44K.