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The live Wrapped Energi price today is 0.00869856 USD.WNRG market cap is 100,465 USD. Track real-time WNRG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Wrapped Energi price today is 0.00869856 USD.WNRG market cap is 100,465 USD. Track real-time WNRG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Wrapped Energi Logo

Wrapped Energi Price (WNRG)

Unlisted

1 WNRG to USD Live Price:

$0.00863082
$0.00863082$0.00863082
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:53:35 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Energi Price Today

The live Wrapped Energi (WNRG) price today is $ 0.00869856, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNRG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00869856 per WNRG.

Wrapped Energi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,465, with a circulating supply of 11.55M WNRG. During the last 24 hours, WNRG traded between $ 0.00869239 (low) and $ 0.00878917 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.57, while the all-time low was $ 0.00791341.

In short-term performance, WNRG moved -0.77% in the last hour and +3.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.44.

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Market Information

$ 100.47K
$ 100.47K$ 100.47K

$ 114.44
$ 114.44$ 114.44

$ 100.44K
$ 100.44K$ 100.44K

11.55M
11.55M 11.55M

11,546,666.28488706
11,546,666.28488706 11,546,666.28488706

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Energi is $ 100.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.44. The circulating supply of WNRG is 11.55M, with a total supply of 11546666.28488706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.44K.

Wrapped Energi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00869239
$ 0.00869239$ 0.00869239
24H Low
$ 0.00878917
$ 0.00878917$ 0.00878917
24H High

$ 0.00869239
$ 0.00869239$ 0.00869239

$ 0.00878917
$ 0.00878917$ 0.00878917

$ 1.57
$ 1.57$ 1.57

$ 0.00791341
$ 0.00791341$ 0.00791341

-0.77%

-0.90%

+3.76%

+3.76%

Price Prediction for Wrapped Energi

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WNRG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped Energi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped Energi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WNRG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped Energi Price Prediction.

What is Wrapped Energi (WNRG)

Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Wrapped Energi

What is Wrapped Energi about?

Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury.

What makes Wrapped Energi unique?

Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who envisioned a sustainable cryptocurrency with the potential for mass adoption. The project has grown to include over 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all collaborating to create a cryptocurrency for the future.

What is the live trading price of Wrapped Energi today?

The current trading price of Wrapped Energi stands at ₦11.8159836061181586048000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for WNRG?

WNRG recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Wrapped Energi?

In the last 24 hours, Wrapped Energi has seen a price movement of -0.90%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Wrapped Energi traded in today?

Within the past day, Wrapped Energi fluctuated between ₦11.8076023776332428212000 and ₦11.9390667686818894236000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Energi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 23:53:35 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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