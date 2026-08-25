Wrapped Elephant Price Today

The live Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) price today is $ 0.00440468, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current WELEPHANT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00440468 per WELEPHANT.

Wrapped Elephant currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 286,093, with a circulating supply of 65.03M WELEPHANT. During the last 24 hours, WELEPHANT traded between $ 0.00425935 (low) and $ 0.00473704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00735932, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WELEPHANT moved -1.46% in the last hour and +17.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.79.

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 286.09K$ 286.09K $ 286.09K Volume (24H) $ 21.79$ 21.79 $ 21.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 286.09K$ 286.09K $ 286.09K Circulation Supply 65.03M 65.03M 65.03M Total Supply 65,031,399.28293309 65,031,399.28293309 65,031,399.28293309

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Elephant is $ 286.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.79. The circulating supply of WELEPHANT is 65.03M, with a total supply of 65031399.28293309. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.09K.