Wrapped DOR Price Today

The live Wrapped DOR (WDOR) price today is $ 0.00101417, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WDOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00101417 per WDOR.

Wrapped DOR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,354, with a circulating supply of 25.00M WDOR. During the last 24 hours, WDOR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00916377, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WDOR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.68.

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.35K$ 25.35K $ 25.35K Volume (24H) $ 55.68$ 55.68 $ 55.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.35K$ 25.35K $ 25.35K Circulation Supply 25.00M 25.00M 25.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped DOR is $ 25.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.68. The circulating supply of WDOR is 25.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.35K.