What is Wrapped CTC about?

WCTC is a wrapped ERC-20 version of native Creditcoin (CTC), enabling holders of mainnet CTC to access Ethereum-based liquidity. Users can swap native CTC for wCTC at a 1:1 ratio through the Creditcoin Foundation's swap tool, and trade wCTC against G-CRE on Uniswap, providing an additional path for mainnet token holders to access market liquidity.

What makes Wrapped CTC unique?

Creditcoin is a layer 1 EVM blockchain that enables developers to build multi-chain applications for real use cases, such as decentralized lending, real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

What is today's price of Wrapped CTC (WCTC)?

The live price is ₦93.80319822137105940000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.43%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of WCTC are in circulation?

The circulating supply of WCTC is 1228941.25410837, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Wrapped CTC?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of WCTC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Wrapped CTC today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦115281963.99179056836000, positioning Wrapped CTC at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is WCTC being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Wrapped CTC?

The recent price movement of -0.43% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wrapped-Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.