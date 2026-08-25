Wrapped CORE Price Today

The live Wrapped CORE (WCORE) price today is $ 0.02513177, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCORE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02513177 per WCORE.

Wrapped CORE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 450,721, with a circulating supply of 17.93M WCORE. During the last 24 hours, WCORE traded between $ 0.02472895 (low) and $ 0.02615095 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.01674291.

In short-term performance, WCORE moved +0.04% in the last hour and +22.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.94K.

Wrapped CORE (WCORE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 450.72K$ 450.72K $ 450.72K Volume (24H) $ 1.94K$ 1.94K $ 1.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 450.72K$ 450.72K $ 450.72K Circulation Supply 17.93M 17.93M 17.93M Total Supply 17,727,924.08857508 17,727,924.08857508 17,727,924.08857508

The current Market Cap of Wrapped CORE is $ 450.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.94K. The circulating supply of WCORE is 17.93M, with a total supply of 17727924.08857508. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 450.72K.