Wrapped Circle xStock Price Today

The live Wrapped Circle xStock (WCRCLX) price today is $ 90.44, with a 1.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCRCLX to USD conversion rate is $ 90.44 per WCRCLX.

Wrapped Circle xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 213,855, with a circulating supply of 2.36K WCRCLX. During the last 24 hours, WCRCLX traded between $ 85.13 (low) and $ 91.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 92.64, while the all-time low was $ 61.74.

In short-term performance, WCRCLX moved +1.74% in the last hour and +25.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 180.07K.

Wrapped Circle xStock (WCRCLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 213.86K$ 213.86K $ 213.86K Volume (24H) $ 180.07K$ 180.07K $ 180.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 213.86K$ 213.86K $ 213.86K Circulation Supply 2.36K 2.36K 2.36K Total Supply 2,364.508693131553 2,364.508693131553 2,364.508693131553

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Circle xStock is $ 213.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 180.07K. The circulating supply of WCRCLX is 2.36K, with a total supply of 2364.508693131553. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 213.86K.